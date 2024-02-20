Land Securities Group Plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30 on April 12th

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 644.20 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 675.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.18).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.85) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 675.33 ($8.50).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

