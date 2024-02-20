Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.14. 46,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 23,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.
Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
See Also
