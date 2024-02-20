Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.14. 46,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 23,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

