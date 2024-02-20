Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lear by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.30 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

