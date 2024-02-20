Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.90). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $23.27 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.