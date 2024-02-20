LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 582,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.