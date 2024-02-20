Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.69. 487,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 167,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Legrand Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

