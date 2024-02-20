Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Receives C$82.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,306 shares of company stock worth $2,972,410. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar stock opened at C$66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

