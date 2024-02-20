Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.68 $20.98 million $0.60 28.63 Zhihu $4.17 billion 0.11 -$229.25 million ($0.20) -3.86

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liquidity Services and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.16%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Zhihu.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 6.03% 17.62% 9.85% Zhihu -21.89% -16.94% -12.20%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Zhihu on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.