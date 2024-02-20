Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.22). 181,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 129,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.79. The company has a current ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.28 million, a PE ratio of 645.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Litigation Capital Management

In other news, insider Mary Gangemi sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £30,865.20 ($38,863.26). Company insiders own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

Featured Stories

