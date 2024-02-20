LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LIVN opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.