Louisiana-Pacific Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $68.54 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,070 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

