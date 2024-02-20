M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1,979.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.30. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

