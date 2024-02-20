Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $304.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDGL stock opened at $233.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.48.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
