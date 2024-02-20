Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

MFC opened at $24.69 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.