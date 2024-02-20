Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

