Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

