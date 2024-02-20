Martin Henry Withers Perrin Acquires 10,600 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £6,890 ($8,675.40).

Fiske Stock Performance

Fiske stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.13.

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.