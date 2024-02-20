Matador Resources (MTDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 13th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

MTDR stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5,584.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

