Materion Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

