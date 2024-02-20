Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.190-5.210 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 247.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.