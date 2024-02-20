Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.190-5.210 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 247.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.