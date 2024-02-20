Melius Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Melius Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $285.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.