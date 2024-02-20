Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 256,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 346,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 291,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

