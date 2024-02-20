Methanex Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after buying an additional 346,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after buying an additional 425,104 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $39,344,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

