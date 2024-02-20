MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MFA Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.12. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -368.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MFA Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 359,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.