Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

MCHP opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

