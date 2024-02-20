Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 219.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

