Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.93. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

