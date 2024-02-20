Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.7 %

ASO opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

