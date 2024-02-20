Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Stock Down 1.5 %
CLVT opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
