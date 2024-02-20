Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

