Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 11,787 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,034 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,806. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

