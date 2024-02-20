Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 2,978 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after buying an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,232,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

