Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 4,573 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

