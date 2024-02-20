Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 5,011 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

