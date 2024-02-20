Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

DLocal Stock Down 2.3 %

DLO opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile



DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

