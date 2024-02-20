Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth $230,278,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

