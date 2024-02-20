Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

