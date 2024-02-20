Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.
In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
