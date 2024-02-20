Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,652,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,284,000 after acquiring an additional 170,859 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

