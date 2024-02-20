Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $318,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,207,602,000 after buying an additional 614,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

