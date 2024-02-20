Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

