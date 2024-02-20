Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $236,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.