Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $321,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,999,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $29,915,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

