Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $375,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

