Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $384,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

