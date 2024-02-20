Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,874 shares of company stock worth $2,577,347. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

