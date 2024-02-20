Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

MHK stock opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

