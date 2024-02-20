Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $249,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $397.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.46. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.