Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $249,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

