Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $295,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

